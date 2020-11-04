AP ECET Counselling 2020 Begins At Apecet.nic.in

Image credit: Shutterstock AP ECET Counseling Dates 2020: APSCHE has started ECET counselling 2020 at apecet.nic.in

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has started AP ECET counselling 2020 today, November 4, 2020. Candidates who qualified in the results can now visit the official website, apecet.nic.in and pay the counselling fee. The Andhra Pradesh Engineering Cmmon Entrance Test (AP ECET) counselling is being held for candidates seeking admission to Engineering and Pharmacy programmes in participating institutions across the state.

“The qualified and eligible candidates of APECET-2020 who are desirous of seeking admission into Engineering/Pharmacy courses are informed that the web counseling process comprising payment of processing fee, certificate verification and option entry will be conducted from 04-11-2020 onwards,” an official statement said.

To participate in the ECET counselling, candidates must qualify in the entrance test and obtain a rank. Candidates are also required to have a diploma or equivalent degree or BSC Maths with a minimum of 45% aggregate marks. For reserved category candidates the required minimum mark is 40%.

Steps To Pay AP ECET Counselling Fee

Go to the official website, apecet.nic.in

Click on “Pay processing Fee” tab

Login using AP ECET hall ticket number and rank

Select payment mode

Pay the fee and take a printout of the payment statement.

AP ECET Counselling fee is Rs 1,200 for open category (OC) and backward class (BC) candidates. For Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) candidates, the counselling fee is Rs 600.

After payment, candidates will receive registration numbers and login IDs that can be used to verify documents.

After document verification, other steps in the AP ECET counselling process include registration, options entry, self joining and reporting at college.

Read the AP ECET Counselling 2020 detailed notification

AP ECET Counselling 2020: Instructions to candidates