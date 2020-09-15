AP ECET Answer Key Released At Sche.ap.gov.in

AP ECET 2020: With the help of the AP ECET answer key, students who wrote AP ECET 2020 can calculate their probable scores and determine their chances of selection.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Sep 15, 2020 6:34 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

Application Deadline For All Andhra Pradesh CETs Extended Till June 15
AP ECET Registration Process Begins. Direct Link Here
AP ECET Result 2018 Declared
AP ECET 2018 Hall Ticket Released @ Sche.ap.gov.in/ecet; Download Now
AP ECET 2017 Result Declared At Sche.ap.gov.in
AP ECET 2017: Admit Cards Will Be Released Today At Sche.ap.gov.in
AP ECET Answer Key Released At Sche.ap.gov.in
AP ECET 2020: Answer Key Released; Raise Objections Till September 17
New Delhi:

The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) has published the question papers and answer keys of AP ECET. The answer keys of AP ECET has been published on the official website of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) -- sche.ap.gov. Students who have taken the AP ECET on September 14 can check the answer key, match the answers with their own and calculate their probable scores. Andhra Pradesh State Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP ECET) is held for admission to BTech courses in the state’s technical institutes. AP ECET is a pen-and-paper based test.

“The Master Question Papers and the Preliminary Keys are now available in Web Site. The students having any objections regarding the Preliminary Key shall send their objections using the Format given to the mail id apecet2020keyobjections@gmail.com on or before 17.09.2020, 5.00 pm,” a statement in the website read.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

It further added: “Objections received after the date and time and objections not in the given format will not be considered.”

How to Download AP ECET Answer Key 2020

STEP 1: Visit the official website of APSCHE -- sche.ap.gov

STEP 2: On the Home Page, click on the designated question paper and answer key link

STEP 3: Click and access the AP ECET answer key

STEP 5: Download the answer key of AP ECET and tally the marks scored

Raising Objections Against AP ECET Answer Key 2020

Candidates are able to raise objections online against the AP ECET 2020 answer key till 5 pm of September 17. To raise objections to the AP ECET 2020 answer, students have to support the objection with relevant supporting documents in PDF format. The council has also provided a format and a mail id to send the details of objections raised.

Click here for more Education News
Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test AP ECET result
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
NLAT 2020 by NLSIU Benguluru: Plea In Supreme Court Challenges Jharkhand High Court Order
NLAT 2020 by NLSIU Benguluru: Plea In Supreme Court Challenges Jharkhand High Court Order
TS ICET Admit Card 2020: Telangana Council To Issue Hall Tickets From September 24
TS ICET Admit Card 2020: Telangana Council To Issue Hall Tickets From September 24
JEE Main 2020: UP Candidate Ineligible For JEE Advanced As NTA Provides Two Scores In One Exam
JEE Main 2020: UP Candidate Ineligible For JEE Advanced As NTA Provides Two Scores In One Exam
IGNOU Student ID Card Released For July 2019 And Earlier Batches At Ignou.ac.in
IGNOU Student ID Card Released For July 2019 And Earlier Batches At Ignou.ac.in
Delhi University Teachers Move High Court Seeking Direction To Pay Salaries Of Past 4 Months
Delhi University Teachers Move High Court Seeking Direction To Pay Salaries Of Past 4 Months
.......................... Advertisement ..........................