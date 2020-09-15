AP ECET 2020: Answer Key Released; Raise Objections Till September 17

The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) has published the question papers and answer keys of AP ECET. The answer keys of AP ECET has been published on the official website of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) -- sche.ap.gov. Students who have taken the AP ECET on September 14 can check the answer key, match the answers with their own and calculate their probable scores. Andhra Pradesh State Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP ECET) is held for admission to BTech courses in the state’s technical institutes. AP ECET is a pen-and-paper based test.

“The Master Question Papers and the Preliminary Keys are now available in Web Site. The students having any objections regarding the Preliminary Key shall send their objections using the Format given to the mail id apecet2020keyobjections@gmail.com on or before 17.09.2020, 5.00 pm,” a statement in the website read.

It further added: “Objections received after the date and time and objections not in the given format will not be considered.”

How to Download AP ECET Answer Key 2020

STEP 1: Visit the official website of APSCHE -- sche.ap.gov

STEP 2: On the Home Page, click on the designated question paper and answer key link

STEP 3: Click and access the AP ECET answer key

STEP 5: Download the answer key of AP ECET and tally the marks scored

Raising Objections Against AP ECET Answer Key 2020

Candidates are able to raise objections online against the AP ECET 2020 answer key till 5 pm of September 17. To raise objections to the AP ECET 2020 answer, students have to support the objection with relevant supporting documents in PDF format. The council has also provided a format and a mail id to send the details of objections raised.