AP ECET Answer Key 2022 Released; Direct Link, Steps To Download

AP ECET Answer Key 2022

The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Kakinada has released the answer key for the Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP ECET) 2022. The AP ECET answer key 2022 is available on the official website of APSCHE -- cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. The JNTUK has released the ECET preliminary keys along with the master question papers. Candidates do not need any login credentials to download the AP ECET answer key.

The candidates can also challenge the AP ECET answer key till tomorrow, July 26, 2022. Candidates can submit grievances online in the prescribed format with appropriate representation and processing fee per question challenge. The subject experts will overview the challenges received and will release the ECET 2022 final answer key and result thereafter. The expert committee will not entertain any objection received after 10 AM on the due date.

AP ECET Answer Key 2022: How To Download

Go to the official website-- cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. On the homepage, click on the "AP ECET" tab. Now, click on the "Download answer key" link. Enter your registration number and date of birth. The AP ECET answer key will appear on the screen. Download it and take a printout for future reference.

AP ECET Answer Key 2022: Direct Link

The JNTU, Kakinada conducted the AP ECET exam on July 22 in two sessions – morning session and afternoon session. The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Kakinada conducted the AP ECET 2022 examination on behalf of Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE). The ECET 2022 entrance exam is conducted for candidates seeking admissions to second year Engineering and Pharmacy courses of Engineering and Technology and BSc Mathematics.