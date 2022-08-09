  • Home
AP ECET 2022 Result To Be Announced On August 10

AP ECET 2022 Result: The ECET result 2022 will be announced on August 10. Download scorecard on the website- cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Aug 9, 2022 9:10 am IST

Download AP ECET scorecard at apsche.ap.gov.in
Image credit: shutterstock.com

AP ECET 2022 Result: The Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP ECET) 2022 result will be announced on Wednesday, August 10, as per reports. The candidates can download scorecard on the official website of the APSCHE- cets.apsche.ap.gov.in using their registration numbers and hall ticket ID.

AP ECET 2022 answer key was earlier released on the website- cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, the candidates got opportunity to raise objections on the answer key till July 26. The ECET exam held on July 22.

AP ECET 2022 Result: How To Check

  1. Visit the official website of APSCHE -- apsche.ap.gov.in
  2. On the Home Page, click on the designated result link
  3. Insert the login credentials including registration numbers and hall ticket numbers
  4. Submit and access AP ECET result 2022
  5. Download scorecard, and take a print out for further reference.

The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Kakinada conducted the AP ECET 2022 examination on behalf of Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE). The candidates who got selected in the ECET exam can take admissions to second year Engineering and Pharmacy courses of Engineering and Technology and BSc Mathematics.

