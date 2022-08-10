  • Home
AP ECET 2022 Result Declared, How To Download Rank Card

AP ECET 2022 Result: The ECET exam scorecard is available to download on the official website of APSCHE- cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Aug 10, 2022 12:38 pm IST
Download AP ECET 2022 scorecard at apsche.ap.gov.in
Image credit: shutterstock.com

AP ECET 2022 Result: The Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP ECET) 2022 result has been released on August 10. The ECET exam scorecard is available to download on the official website of APSCHE- cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, the candidates can download scorecard on the official website using registration number and hall ticket ID.

Latest: Top Engineering Colleges in India Accepting AP ECET 2022 Score. Check Now
Recommended: NIT Placements: Under 80% BTech Students Placed Across Top NITs Over 5 Years. Read More

The preliminary answer key was released on July 24, and the candidates raised objections on answer key till July 26.

AP ECET 2022 Result: How To Download Scorecard

  • Visit the official website of APSCHE -- apsche.ap.gov.in
  • On the Home Page, click on the designated result link
  • Insert the login credentials including registration numbers and hall ticket numbers
  • Submit and access AP ECET result 2022
  • Download scorecard, and take a print out for further reference.

The ECET 2022 exam was held on July 22. The candidates who got selected in the ECET exam can take admissions to second year Engineering and Pharmacy courses of Engineering and Technology and BSc Mathematics.

The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Kakinada conducted the AP ECET 2022 examination on behalf of Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE).

AP PGECET result AP ECET result
