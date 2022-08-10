AP ECET 2022 Result Declared, How To Download Rank Card

Image credit: shutterstock.com Download AP ECET 2022 scorecard at apsche.ap.gov.in

AP ECET 2022 Result: The Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP ECET) 2022 result has been released on August 10. The ECET exam scorecard is available to download on the official website of APSCHE- cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, the candidates can download scorecard on the official website using registration number and hall ticket ID.

The preliminary answer key was released on July 24, and the candidates raised objections on answer key till July 26.

AP ECET 2022 Result: How To Download Scorecard

Visit the official website of APSCHE -- apsche.ap.gov.in

On the Home Page, click on the designated result link

Insert the login credentials including registration numbers and hall ticket numbers

Submit and access AP ECET result 2022

Download scorecard, and take a print out for further reference.

The ECET 2022 exam was held on July 22. The candidates who got selected in the ECET exam can take admissions to second year Engineering and Pharmacy courses of Engineering and Technology and BSc Mathematics.

The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Kakinada conducted the AP ECET 2022 examination on behalf of Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE).