AP ECET 2022 Hall Ticket Out At Cets.apsche.ap.gov.in; Direct Link To Download

AP ECET 2022 hall ticket out

AP ECET 2022 Hall Ticket: The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Kakinada has released the admit card for the Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP ECET) 2022. The AP ECET hall ticket 2022 download link is activated on the official website-- cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. To download the Andhra Pradesh ECET 2022 hall ticket, candidates need to enter their registration number and date of birth.

The hall ticket of AP ECET 2022 consist details of candidate’s name, roll number, exam slots, exam centre, time and guidelines.

AP ECET Hall Ticket 2022: How To Download

Go to the official website-- cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the "AP ECET" tab.

Now, click on the "Download hall ticket" link.

Enter your registration number and date of birth.

The AP ECET admit card will appear on the screen.

Download it and take a printout for future reference.

AP ECET Hall Ticket 2022: Direct Link

The JNTU, Kakinada will conduct the AP ECET exam on July 22 for candidates seeking lateral entry for admissions into second year Engineering, Pharmacy courses for Diploma holders of Engineering and Technology and BSc Mathematics.

The AP PGECET exam will be conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Kakinada on behalf of Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE). The ECET 2022 entrance exam will be conducted in two sessions – morning session and afternoon session.