AP ECET 2022 Counselling Registration Begins; Important Dates, Steps To Apply

AP ECET 2022 Counselling

AP ECET 2022 Counselling: The Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP ECET) 2022 counselling registration begins today, September 6. The candidates can apply for the AP ECET counselling process from the official website -- ecet-sche.aptonline.in. As per schedule, the ECET 2022 counselling process comprising payment of processing fee cum registration, online certificate verification and option entry will be held between September 6 and 13, 2022.

Latest: Top Engineering Colleges in India Accepting AP ECET 2022 Score. Check Now

Recommended: NIT Placements: Under 80% BTech Students Placed Across Top NITs Over 5 Years. Read More

Eligible candidates including Diploma holders of all branches of Engineering and Pharmacy and BSc Maths can appear for AP ECET 2022 counselling. Candidates can appear online for AP ECET web counselling for admission to Engineering and Pharmacy colleges in the state of Andhra Pradesh (both university and private) for the academic year 2022-23.

AP ECET 2022 Counselling: Important Dates

Events Dates Online registration and fee payment September 6 to 9, 2022 Online verification of certificates September 8 to 11, 2022 Exercising the web options entry September 10 to 12, 2022 Change of options September 13, 2022 Allotment of seats September 16, 2022 Self-reporting and reporting at college September 16 to 20, 2022 Commencement of classwork September 19, 2022

AP ECET 2022 Counselling Fee:

The processing fee for web counselling is Rs 1200 for unreserved (UR) and other backward classes (OBC) candidates. While candidates belonging to Schedule Caste (SC) and Schedule Tribe (ST) will have to pay Rs 600 as a registration fee.

AP ECET 2022 Counselling: How To Register

Visit the official website -- ecet-sche.aptonline.in Go to the 'Forms' section and click on candidate registration link Log in with the required details and registration form with all the basic information will be displayed Verify all the details and upload required documents as instructed Submit it and pay the registration fee Once the payment is successful, click on the print button and take a print out of the form.

Direct Link: AP ECET 2022 Counselling Registration