AP ECET 2022 Counselling Registration Begins; Important Dates, Steps To Apply

The Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP ECET) 2022 counselling registration begins today, September 6.

Education | Written By Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Sep 6, 2022 2:52 pm IST
AP ECET 2022 Counselling

AP ECET 2022 Counselling: The Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP ECET) 2022 counselling registration begins today, September 6. The candidates can apply for the AP ECET counselling process from the official website -- ecet-sche.aptonline.in. As per schedule, the ECET 2022 counselling process comprising payment of processing fee cum registration, online certificate verification and option entry will be held between September 6 and 13, 2022.

Latest: Top Engineering Colleges in India Accepting AP ECET 2022 Score. Check Now
Recommended: NIT Placements: Under 80% BTech Students Placed Across Top NITs Over 5 Years. Read More

Eligible candidates including Diploma holders of all branches of Engineering and Pharmacy and BSc Maths can appear for AP ECET 2022 counselling. Candidates can appear online for AP ECET web counselling for admission to Engineering and Pharmacy colleges in the state of Andhra Pradesh (both university and private) for the academic year 2022-23.

AP ECET 2022 Counselling: Important Dates

EventsDates
Online registration and fee paymentSeptember 6 to 9, 2022
Online verification of certificatesSeptember 8 to 11, 2022
Exercising the web options entrySeptember 10 to 12, 2022
Change of optionsSeptember 13, 2022
Allotment of seatsSeptember 16, 2022
Self-reporting and reporting at collegeSeptember 16 to 20, 2022
Commencement of classworkSeptember 19, 2022

AP ECET 2022 Counselling Fee:

The processing fee for web counselling is Rs 1200 for unreserved (UR) and other backward classes (OBC) candidates. While candidates belonging to Schedule Caste (SC) and Schedule Tribe (ST) will have to pay Rs 600 as a registration fee.

AP ECET 2022 Counselling: How To Register

  1. Visit the official website -- ecet-sche.aptonline.in
  2. Go to the 'Forms' section and click on candidate registration link
  3. Log in with the required details and registration form with all the basic information will be displayed
  4. Verify all the details and upload required documents as instructed
  5. Submit it and pay the registration fee
  6. Once the payment is successful, click on the print button and take a print out of the form.

Direct Link: AP ECET 2022 Counselling Registration

