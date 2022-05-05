  • Home
AP ECET 2022 Application Form Released; Direct Link, Steps To Apply At Cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

AP ECET 2022: The AP ECET application form is available on the official website-- cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. Candidates will need to enter their educational qualification details and Aadhar Card number to apply for the engineering entrance test.

Education | Edited by Rashi Hardaha | Updated: May 5, 2022 4:42 pm IST

AP ECET 2022 application form released
Image credit: Shutterstock

AP ECET 2022: The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Kakinada has released the Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP ECET) 2022 application form. The AP ECET application form is available on the official website-- cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. Candidates will need to enter their educational qualification details and Aadhar Card number to apply for the engineering entrance test.

The last date to submit the Andhra Pradesh ECET application form without late fee is June 3, 2022. The JNTU, Kakinada will conduct the AP ECET exam on July 22. The AP ECET 2022 admit card will be released on July 15.

AP ECET 2022: Application Fee

To apply for AP ECET 2022, candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs 600 for the general category, while for reserved category candidates, the AP ECET registration fee is Rs 500. Applicants can pay the application fee for AP ECET 2022 through credit card/debit card/ net banking.

AP ECET 2022: Steps To Register

  • Visit the official website - cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.
  • Register by filling personal details and contact addresses
  • Pay the application fee online
  • Upload scanned documents including photograph, signature, Class 10 documents, and caste certificate
  • Submit the AP ECET 2022 application
  • Download, save and print the confirmation page

AP ECET 2022 Application Form: Direct Link

