AP ECET 2022: Application Correction Window Closes Today

AP ECET 2022 correction window closes today

AP ECET 2022: The application correction window for the Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP ECET) 2022 will be closed today, June 16. The AP ECET correction window has been opened for those who had successfully registered for common entrance test. Candidates who wish to make changes or corrections in the AP ECET 2022 application form can visit the official website- cets.apsche.ap.gov.in to update their details.

Recommended: Download AP ECET Free Previous Year Sample Papers. Click Here

Recommended: NIT Placements: Under 80% BTech Students Placed Across Top NITs Over 5 Years. Read More

ALSO READ | NEET UG 2022: Correction Window Closes Today; Here's How To Edit Application Form

Candidates will need to enter their payment reference ID, registration number, hall ticket number, mobile number, and date of birth to make corrections in the application form.

AP ECET 2022 Application: How To Edit

Visit the official website – cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

On the homepage, Click on the "AP ECET 2022" tab

Now, click on the link which reads "Corrections for Application Form"

Enter all the required credentials and click on the "Proceed To Fill Application" option

The application form will be displayed on your screen

Make the required changes in your AP ECET application form

Recheck the details before submitting

Once done, submit the application form

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy for further need

Candidates will still be able to register for the AP ECET 2022 after the correction window closes by paying a late fee of Rs 2,000 till June 23, 2022, and a late fee of Rs 5,000 till July 15, 2022.

ALSO READ | IIT JAM 2022: Second Admission List Out; Here's How To Check Opening, Closing Ranks

The AP ECET admit card 2022 will be issued on July 15. The Andhra Pradesh ECET exam is scheduled to be held on July 22 in two shifts morning - 9 AM to 12 PM and evening - 3 PM and 6 PM.