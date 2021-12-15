AP ECET 2021 seat allotment result releasing today

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will be releasing the AP Engineering Common Entrance Test, AP ECET 2021 seat allotment result on December 15. Candidates can check and download the seat allotment order at sche.ap.gov.in or at manabadi.co.in. Candidates will be required to key in their AP ECET hall ticket number and date of birth to access the AP ECET Counselling portal.

Recommended: Download AP ECET Free Previous Year Sample Papers. Click Here

As per the AP ECET counselling schedule, self reporting and reporting at colleges will commence from December 15 onwards. "Allotment of seats will be released on 15.12.2021," reads a statement on the official website.

AP ECET 2021 Seat Allotment Result: Where To Check

sche.ap.gov.in

manabadi.co.in

How To Check AP ECET 2021 Seat Allotment Result?

Go to the official SCHE website-- sche.ap.gov.in

On the appeared homepage, click on the 'AP ECET' tab

A new page will open

Click on the designated AP ECET counselling result link

Key in the AP ECET hall ticket number and date of birth

AP ECET 2021 seat allotment order will appear on the screen

Check and download the order

Take a print out for future references

Candidates will be required to carry their seat allotment order while reporting at the designated college along with the documents like AP ECET 2021 result, educational certificates, caste certificate (if applicable).