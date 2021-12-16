AP ECET 2021 Seat Allotment Result Out: Details On Self Reporting

AP ECET counselling: Seat allotment result out

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has released the AP Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP ECET) 2021 seat allotment result. To access the AP ECET seat allotment result 2021, candidates will have to login at the website with their hall ticket numbers and dates of birth at the official website -- sche.ap.gov.in or at manabadi.co.in.

Students shortlisted in the AP ECET 2021 seat allotment will have to self-report or report at the college by December 18. The council has also released AP ECET 2021 college-wise allotment of seats.

AP ECET 2021 Seat Allotment Result: Where To Check

sche.ap.gov.in

manabadi.co.in

How To Check AP ECET 2021 Seat Allotment Result?