AP ECET 2021 Seat Allotment Result Out: Details On Self Reporting
Students shortlisted in the AP ECET 2021 seat allotment will have to self-report or report at the college by December 18. The council has also released AP ECET 2021 college-wise allotment of seats.
Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Dec 16, 2021 11:37 am IST
The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has released the AP Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP ECET) 2021 seat allotment result. To access the AP ECET seat allotment result 2021, candidates will have to login at the website with their hall ticket numbers and dates of birth at the official website -- sche.ap.gov.in or at manabadi.co.in.
College-Wise Allotment Order: Direct Link
AP ECET 2021 Seat Allotment Result: Where To Check
- sche.ap.gov.in
- manabadi.co.in
How To Check AP ECET 2021 Seat Allotment Result?
- Go to the official SCHE website-- sche.ap.gov.in
- Click on the 'AP ECET' tab
- On the next window, click on the designated AP ECET counselling result link
- Key in the AP ECET hall ticket number and date of birth
- Submit and download the AP ECET 2021 seat allotment order
