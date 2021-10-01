AP ECET 2021 Result Declared
AP ECET 2021 Results: Candidates can check the AP ECET 2021 results at sche.ap.gov.in using their registration numbers and hall ticket numbers.
The AP ECET 2021 results have been declared. The AP ECET 2021 result has been published on the official website of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) -- sche.ap.gov. Candidates who wrote AP ECET 2021can check the result on the official website using their registration numbers and hall ticket numbers on the designated spaces. AP ECET is held for admission to undergraduate engineering, or BTech, courses in the state’s technical institutes.
AP ECET answer key has already been released. The AP ECET marks memo will be released from tomorrow. The AP ECET results have been announced in record 11 days from the conduct of exams. Among the total 32,318 students appearing AP ECET, 29,904 students have qualified.
How to Check AP ECET Result 2021
STEP 1: Visit the official website of APSCHE -- sche.ap.gov
STEP 2: On the Home Page, click on the designated result link
STEP 3: Insert the login credentials including registration numbers and hall ticket numbers
STEP 5: Submit and access AP ECET result 2021
The AP ECET 2021 result also has mention of candidates’ qualifying status and marks secured on the common entrance test. AP ECET was conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University.