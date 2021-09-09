AP ECET 2021 admit card released

The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Anantapur (JNTUA) has released the AP ECET 2021 hall ticket today. Those who have registered for the Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP ECET 2021) can download their admit cards from the official website sche.ap.gov.in.

The AP ECET 2021 examination will be organised by JNTUA on September 19 for admission into second year lateral entry into Engineering or Pharmacy programmes. The AP ECET 2021 exam will be conducted in double shifts—9 AM to 12 PM and 3 PM to 6 PM.

AP ECET Hall Ticket 2021: Direct Link

JNTUA conducts the exam on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE).

How To Download AP ECET Hall Ticket 2021:

1- Go to the official website sche.ap.gov.in

2- On the homepage, click on the AP ECET 2021 hall ticket link

3- Now, in the space provided, enter your registration or mobile number, qualifying exam hall ticket number and date of birth

4- Click on the submit button and your AP ECET hall ticket 2021 will be displayed on the screen

5- Download the AP ECET 2021 hall ticket and take a printout.