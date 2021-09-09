  • Home
  • Education
  • AP ECET 2021 Hall Tickets Released, Check Direct Link Here

AP ECET 2021 Hall Tickets Released, Check Direct Link Here

The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Anantapur (JNTUA) has released the AP ECET 2021 hall ticket today.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Sep 9, 2021 4:38 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

AP ECET 2021 Correction Window Opens Today, Check Details
AP ECET Counselling 2020 Begins At Apecet.nic.in
AP ECET Rank Card 2020 Released @Sche.ap.gov.in; How To Download
AP ECET 2020 Results Out At Sche.ap.gov.in; Check Details Here
AP ECET Answer Key Released At Sche.ap.gov.in
Application Deadline For All Andhra Pradesh CETs Extended Till June 15
AP ECET 2021 Hall Tickets Released, Check Direct Link Here
AP ECET 2021 admit card released
New Delhi:

The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Anantapur (JNTUA) has released the AP ECET 2021 hall ticket today. Those who have registered for the Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP ECET 2021) can download their admit cards from the official website sche.ap.gov.in.

Recommended: Download AP ECET Free Previous Year Sample Papers. Click Here 

The AP ECET 2021 examination will be organised by JNTUA on September 19 for admission into second year lateral entry into Engineering or Pharmacy programmes. The AP ECET 2021 exam will be conducted in double shifts—9 AM to 12 PM and 3 PM to 6 PM.

AP ECET Hall Ticket 2021: Direct Link

JNTUA conducts the exam on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE).

How To Download AP ECET Hall Ticket 2021:

1- Go to the official website sche.ap.gov.in

2- On the homepage, click on the AP ECET 2021 hall ticket link

3- Now, in the space provided, enter your registration or mobile number, qualifying exam hall ticket number and date of birth

4- Click on the submit button and your AP ECET hall ticket 2021 will be displayed on the screen

5- Download the AP ECET 2021 hall ticket and take a printout.

Click here for more Education News
AP ECET Hall Ticket
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Maharashtra MHT CET 2021: Admit Cards For MBA, MMS Entrance Test Released
Maharashtra MHT CET 2021: Admit Cards For MBA, MMS Entrance Test Released
JEE Main Result 2021 LIVE: NTA JEE Mains Session 4 Result Date and Time; Check Updates
Live | JEE Main Result 2021 LIVE: NTA JEE Mains Session 4 Result Date and Time; Check Updates
NIRF Rankings 2021 LIVE: IIT Madras Tops In Overall Category, AIIMS Best Medical College
Live | NIRF Rankings 2021 LIVE: IIT Madras Tops In Overall Category, AIIMS Best Medical College
AIIMS To Begin INI CET 2022 Application Process From September 10; Check Details
AIIMS To Begin INI CET 2022 Application Process From September 10; Check Details
NIRF Ranking 2021: Here’s List Of All Top Colleges, Institutes
NIRF Ranking 2021: Here’s List Of All Top Colleges, Institutes
.......................... Advertisement ..........................