AP ECET 2021 Counselling Registration Begins; Know How To Register

APSCHE has started the Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test, AP ECET Counselling 2021 registration process from today, November 15.

Education | Written By Devanshe Pandey | Updated: Nov 15, 2021 5:01 pm IST

AP ECET counselling begins from today
New Delhi:

Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, APSCHE has started the Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test, AP ECET Counselling 2021 registration process from today, November 15. Students can register for the counselling on the official website-- ecet-sche.aptonline.in. To access the counselling form, key in the ECET 2021 admit card number and date of birth.

Recommended: Download AP ECET Free Previous Year Sample Papers. 

As per the AP ECET counselling schedule posted on the website, the last date to register for counselling is November 18 and verification of the uploaded certificates will begin from November 16 to November 19. After the registration process is concluded, web option selection will commence from November 21 and will continue till November 23. Students will be allowed to change web options on November 24 and seat allotment for the first phase will be released on November 27.

AP ECET Counselling 2021: How To Register?

Follow these stepwise instructions to fill in the AP ECET counselling registration form:

  • Go to the official AP ECET website-- ecet-sche.aptonline.in.

  • On the homepage, click on the ‘registration form’ link

  • A login window will open

  • Enter ECET 2021 admit card number and date of birth and login

  • AP ECET counselling form will appear on the screen

  • Fill In the asked details

  • Upload the asked certificates

  • Pay the counselling fee and submit the form

  • Save the form for future reference

Candidates applying for the web counselling will be required to pay the processing fees which is Rs 1200 for general category students and Rs 600 for SC, ST candidates.

