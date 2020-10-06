  • Home
  • Education
  • AP ECET 2020 Results Out At Sche.ap.gov.in; Check Details Here

AP ECET 2020 Results Out At Sche.ap.gov.in; Check Details Here

AP ECET 2020 Results: Candidates can check the AP ECET 2020 results at sche.ap.gov.in using their registration numbers and hall ticket numbers.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Oct 6, 2020 2:49 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

AP ECET Answer Key Released At Sche.ap.gov.in
Application Deadline For All Andhra Pradesh CETs Extended Till June 15
AP ECET Registration Process Begins. Direct Link Here
AP ECET Result 2018 Declared
AP ECET 2018 Hall Ticket Released @ Sche.ap.gov.in/ecet; Download Now
AP ECET 2017 Result Declared At Sche.ap.gov.in
AP ECET 2020 Results Out At Sche.ap.gov.in; Check Details Here
AP ECET 2020 Result Declared At Sche.ap.gov.in
New Delhi:

The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) has published the AP ECET results. The AP ECET 2020 result has been published on the official website of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) -- sche.ap.gov.in. Candidates who wrote the pen-and-paper based AP ECET 2020 on September 14 can check the result on the official website. To check the AP ECET results, candidates can use their registration numbers and hall ticket numbers on the designated spaces. AP ECET is conducted for admission to BTech courses in the state’s technical institutes.

Earlier the exam conducting body has released the AP ECET answer key and had also allowed the candidates to raise objections against the answer key. The AP ECET 2020 result published today has been prepared after considering the challenges received on the provisional AP ECET answer key.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

AP ECET Result -- Direct Link

How to Check AP ECET Result 2020

STEP 1: Visit the official website of APSCHE -- sche.ap.gov.in

STEP 2: On the Home Page, click on the designated result link

STEP 3: Insert the login credentials including registration numbers and hall ticket numbers

STEP 5: Submit and access AP ECET result 2020

The AP ECET result also has mention of candidates’ qualifying status and marks secured on the common entrance test.

Click here for more Education News
AP ECET result
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
TS EAMCET Result 2020 Live Updates: Check Declaration Time, Direct Link to Download Here
Live | TS EAMCET Result 2020 Live Updates: Check Declaration Time, Direct Link to Download Here
NEET Result 2020: Check Last Year’s NEET Cut Off For Punjab
NEET Result 2020: Check Last Year’s NEET Cut Off For Punjab
BITSAT 1st Iteration 2020 Results Announced At Bitsadmission.com, Details Here
BITSAT 1st Iteration 2020 Results Announced At Bitsadmission.com, Details Here
Many Countries Achieved Greatness Imparting Education In Mother Tongue: Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank'
Many Countries Achieved Greatness Imparting Education In Mother Tongue: Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank'
Topper Chirag Falor To Skip IIT, Says Will
Topper Chirag Falor To Skip IIT, Says Will "Go Ahead With MIT"
.......................... Advertisement ..........................