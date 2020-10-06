AP ECET 2020 Result Declared At Sche.ap.gov.in

The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) has published the AP ECET results. The AP ECET 2020 result has been published on the official website of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) -- sche.ap.gov.in. Candidates who wrote the pen-and-paper based AP ECET 2020 on September 14 can check the result on the official website. To check the AP ECET results, candidates can use their registration numbers and hall ticket numbers on the designated spaces. AP ECET is conducted for admission to BTech courses in the state’s technical institutes.

Earlier the exam conducting body has released the AP ECET answer key and had also allowed the candidates to raise objections against the answer key. The AP ECET 2020 result published today has been prepared after considering the challenges received on the provisional AP ECET answer key.

How to Check AP ECET Result 2020

STEP 1: Visit the official website of APSCHE -- sche.ap.gov.in

STEP 2: On the Home Page, click on the designated result link

STEP 3: Insert the login credentials including registration numbers and hall ticket numbers

STEP 5: Submit and access AP ECET result 2020

The AP ECET result also has mention of candidates’ qualifying status and marks secured on the common entrance test.