AP EAPCET 2021 seat allotment result out

The Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET) seat allotment result for the first round of counselling is released at-- apcet-sche.aptonline.in/EAPCET. Candidates are being allotted seats on the basis of their filled choices of college and course code and as per merit rank and category.

Candidates must download the AP EAMCET allotment order from the website and the details of the allotment are also shared on the registered mobile number.

AP EAPCET reporting will be done in two ways-- online self-reporting and reporting at the allotted college. To successfully claim the candidature, students will be required to appear for both reporting phases.

After downloading the allotment order, students will be required to through the self-reporting that will be done online at--sche.ap.gov.in and then students will be reporting at the allotted college as well.

AP EAPCET Seat Allotment Result: How To Check?

Go to the counselling website, eapcet-sche.aptonline.in/EAPCET

On the appeared homepage, click on the 'Download allotment letter'

A login page would reopen

Enter the asked credentials

Check and download the allotment order

In an official notice, APSCHE stated: “Based on the options exercised, seat allotment will be made as per merit rank and category (Gender, Local area, SC/ST/BC/EWS/PH/NCC/CAP/Sports and games quota etc) of the candidate. The final allotments will be placed on the Web on the scheduled date announced, the Candidates will have to download the allotment order from the website. The details of allotment will be also sent to the registered mobile number of the candidate.”