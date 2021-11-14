AP EAPCET Phase 1 Seat Allotment Result On November 15

AP EAPCET 2021 seat allotment result date postponed

The Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET) first phase of seat allotment result date has been postponed. The AP EAPCET seat allotment result will now be released on November 15. The AP EAMCET official website, eapcet-sche.aptonline.in/EAPCET will host the AP EAPCET phase 1 seat allotment result.

"All the candidates participated in Web counselling of APEAPCET-2021 Admissions are informed that the allotment of seats will be released on 15-11-2021," a statement on the official website read.

The AP EAPCET phase 1 seat allotment result date has been postponed twice - the first was scheduled to be released on November 10, then postponed to November 12.

After the AP EAPCET allotment list is out, candidates will have to download the allotment order and report for admission – first online and after that, offline at the allotted colleges.

“These two stages are mandatory and mere reporting through self-reporting or reporting at the College is alone not sufficient to retain a seat. If Candidate fails to report through self-reporting and reporting at the allotted college by the dates stipulated, the allotment stands cancelled and candidate will have no claim for further allotment of seats,” the administering body said.

AP EAPCET phase 1 seat allotment is based on the candidate’s choice of options and the college-wise phase 1 seat allotment result will depend on the number of seats available in a college and in a course for the required gender, area, category or course of study.

Students shortlisted in AP EAMCET seat allotment round 1 will be required to report at the institute and take admission within the stipulated date.