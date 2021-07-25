AP EAPCET (EAMCET) 2021 Last Date To Apply Without Late Fee Today

  • Home
AP EAPCET 2021: Students can register and apply for AP EAPCET at the official website of the council -- sche.ap.gov.in.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jul 25, 2021 2:43 pm IST

AP EAMCET 2021 application deadline today
New Delhi:

The registrations for Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance (AP EAPCET) 2021, previously known as AP EAMCET, will end today, July 25. Students can register and apply for AP EAPCET at the official website of the council -- sche.ap.gov.in. However, the last date to apply for AP EAPCET with an additional late fee is August 16.

The registration fee is Rs 600, for students who want to appear for either the Engineering or the Agriculture and Pharmacy exam. For Backward Classes (BC), the fee is Rs 550 and for SC, ST students, it is Rs 500.

Students who have passed or appeared for the final year of the Intermediate examination (10+2) in the Science stream can apply for the exam. They should check the specific eligibility criteria for the programme they are interested in before applying.

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Kakinada (JNTUK) will administer the entrance exam on behalf of the State Council for Higher Education, Andhra Pradesh (SCHE, AP). AP EAPCET is scheduled to be held between August 19 and August 25

AP EAMCET Application
