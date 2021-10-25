AP EAPCET (EAMCET) 2021 Counselling Begins; Here’s Direct Link, How To Apply

Image credit: eapcet-sche.aptonline.in/EAPCET Open the website sche.ap.gov.in and click on ‘EAPCET-2021 ADMISSIONS' to apply for AP EAMCET counselling

AP EAPCET 2021 (or EAMCET) counselling for the Physics, Chemistry and Maths (PCM) stream has started. Candidates who qualified in the entrance exam can apply for online counselling up to October 30. AP EAMCET 2021 counselling official website is eapcet-sche.aptonline.in/EAPCET. Certificate verification will be done from October 26 to 31. Candidates can verify their certificates both online and offline. Seat allotment list will be published on November 10.

AP EAMCET (EAPCET) Counselling 2021: Direct Link

How To Apply For AP EAPCET Counselling

Open the website sche.ap.gov.in and click on ‘EAPCET-2021 ADMISSIONS’ Click on the ‘Registration form’ link Enter into the registration form by using EAPCET hall ticket number and date of birth Registration form with all the basic information is displayed, verify all the details Pay the registration fee Once the payment is successful, click on the print button and take a print out of the form

“Candidates whose certificates are verified online and eligible can exercise options as per the schedule given in the notification. Candidates whose certificates are not verified online and not eligible they can upload relevant certificates for online certificate verification. However the candidates belong to Special category (PH, CAP, NCC, Sports & Games) shall attend the couselling at designated Help Line Centres with all original certificates and two sets of xerox copies of certificates,” an official statement said.

After the allotment list is out, candidates will have to download the allotment order and report for admission – first online and after that, offline at the allotted college.

“These two stages are mandatory and mere reporting through self-reporting or reporting at the College is alone not sufficient to retain a seat. If Candidate fails to report through self-reporting and reporting at the allotted college by the dates stipulated, the allotment stands cancelled and candidate will have no claim for further allotment of seats,” the authorities said.