AP EAPCET (EAMCET) 2021 Admit Card Released

AP EAPCET Hall Ticket: To download the AP EAPCET admit card, students have to use their registration numbers or mobile numbers, qualifying examination hall ticket number and dates of birth.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Aug 12, 2021 2:47 pm IST

AP EAPCET hall ticket released
New Delhi:

The admit card for Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance (AP EAPCET) 2021, previously known as AP EAMCET, has been released today, August 12. Students can access and download the AP EAPCET at the official website of the council -- sche.ap.gov.in. To download the AP EAPCET admit card, students have to use their registration numbers or mobile numbers, qualifying examination hall ticket number and dates of birth.

AP EAPCET Admit Card -- Direct Link

AP EAPCET 2021
