AP EAPCET (EAMCET) 2021 Admit Card Released

AP EAPCET hall ticket released

The admit card for Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance (AP EAPCET) 2021, previously known as AP EAMCET, has been released today, August 12. Students can access and download the AP EAPCET at the official website of the council -- sche.ap.gov.in. To download the AP EAPCET admit card, students have to use their registration numbers or mobile numbers, qualifying examination hall ticket number and dates of birth.

Recommended: Attempt AP EAMCET Free Mock test & Boost your preparation. Click Here

AP EAPCET Admit Card -- Direct Link