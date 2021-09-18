  • Home
AP EAPCET Counselling Date 2021 Soon; Key Points For Students

AP EAPCET seat allotment will be based on the candidate’s choice of options and will depend upon the number of seats available in a college and in a course for the required gender, area, category or course of study.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Sep 18, 2021 10:52 am IST

AP EAPCET Counselling Date 2021 Soon; Key Points For Students
AP EAPCET counselling to start soon
New Delhi:

The Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test counselling date 2021 (AP EAPCET counselling date 2021) is yet to be announced. Previously known as AP EAMCET, the AP EAPCET counselling will be held in rounds so that students participate and get themselves admitted to the institutes of their choice.

Latest: Your APEAMCET score qualifies you for these Top Universities - Check list here 

Recommended: Know your college admission chances in Engineering Colleges as per your expected AP EAMCET Rank.

AP EAPCET seat allotment will be based on the candidate’s choice of options and will depend upon the number of seats available in a college and in a course for the required gender, area, category or course of study.

Candidates who enter their AP EAMCET options within the given time will be eligible to download their allotment letters and self-report at the allotted colleges for admission.

Documents Required During AP EAMCET Counselling 2021

  • AP EAPCET rank card 2021
  • AP EAMCET 2021 hall ticket
  • Class 12 mark sheet and passing certificate
  • Transfer certificate
  • Date of birth proof/ Class 10 passing certificate
  • EWS certificate, if any
  • Residence certificate
  • Andhra Pradesh state residence certificate
  • Integrated community certificate, if any
  • Income certificate of parents
  • Local status certificate
  • Category Certificate, if any

Candidates have to pay Rs 1200 as AP EAMCET 2021 counselling fee. However, the amount payable is Rs 600 for candidates belonging to reserved categories.

AP EAMCET counselling AP EAPCET 2021
