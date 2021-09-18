AP EAPCET Counselling Date 2021 Soon; Key Points For Students

AP EAPCET counselling to start soon

The Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test counselling date 2021 (AP EAPCET counselling date 2021) is yet to be announced. Previously known as AP EAMCET, the AP EAPCET counselling will be held in rounds so that students participate and get themselves admitted to the institutes of their choice.

AP EAPCET seat allotment will be based on the candidate’s choice of options and will depend upon the number of seats available in a college and in a course for the required gender, area, category or course of study.

Candidates who enter their AP EAMCET options within the given time will be eligible to download their allotment letters and self-report at the allotted colleges for admission.

Documents Required During AP EAMCET Counselling 2021

AP EAPCET rank card 2021

AP EAMCET 2021 hall ticket

Class 12 mark sheet and passing certificate

Transfer certificate

Date of birth proof/ Class 10 passing certificate

EWS certificate, if any

Residence certificate

Andhra Pradesh state residence certificate

Integrated community certificate, if any

Income certificate of parents

Local status certificate

Category Certificate, if any

Candidates have to pay Rs 1200 as AP EAMCET 2021 counselling fee. However, the amount payable is Rs 600 for candidates belonging to reserved categories.