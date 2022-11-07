AP EAPCET Counselling 2022: Special Round Registration Begins; Official Website, Steps To Apply

AP EAPCET 2022 counselling special round begins today.

AP EAMCET Counselling 2022: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has started the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET) 2022 counselling special round registration process from today, November 7, 2022. Candidates can register and submit their choices online for the AP EAMCET counselling 2022 special round through the official website- eapcet-sche.aptonline.in/EAPCET/. Candidates who belong to the Other Caste (OC) or Backward Caste (BC) need to pay Rs 1,200 and candidates from the Scheduled Caste (SC) or Scheduled Tribe (ST) category need to pay Rs 600 as the registration fee.

AP EAMCET Counselling 2022 Special Round Registration Direct Link

The document verification process for the AP EAMCET counselling 2022 special round will be held from November 8 to November 9. However, candidates can pay the special round processing fee till November 8. The AP EAMCET 2022 web option entry window is open till November 9. APSCHE will declare the seat allotment result on November 11, 2022.

AP EAMCET Counselling 2022 Special Round: Steps To Register

Go to the official website -- eapcet-sche.aptonline.in/EAPCET/ Then click on the Registration link. Candidates need to enter the “EAPCET Hall Ticket No” and “Date of Birth” Register with the necessary details and pay the processing fee. Once the payment is successfully done take a printout of the form.

APSCHE conducts the AP EAPCET counselling for admission into the BE and BTech courses in institutes across the state of Andhra Pradesh.