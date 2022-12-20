AP EAPCET Counselling 2022: BiPC Stream Allotment Result Out; Reporting Begins

Image credit: Shutterstock AP EAPCET 2022 BiPC stream seat allotment result

AP EAPCET Counselling 2022: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has announced the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET) 2022 seat allotment result. The seat allotment result is out for the Biology, Physics and Chemistry (BiPC) stream.

Candidates can check and download the AP EAPCET 2022 seat allotment results through the official website- cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. To access the BiPC stream result, candidates will need their hall ticket number and date of birth. Also Read || AP EAPCET 2022 Counselling: Reporting For Pharmacy Stream Begins; Documents Required

Those candidates whose names are on the allotment list are required to report to the allotted colleges along with the required documents from today, December 20. It is mandatory for candidates to carry a printout of the seat allotment order while reporting. The self-reporting and reporting at colleges will be conducted till December 23, 2022.

AP EAMCET 2022 Seat Allotment Result Direct Link

AP EAMCET 2022 Allotment Result: How To Download