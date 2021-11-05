AP EAPCET Counselling 2021: Option Entry Window Closes Today; Direct Link Here

AP EAPCET option entry window closes today

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will close the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET) option entry window today, on November 5. APSCHE will open the correction window from tomorrow, Number 6 and students will be allowed to change options through their log in portal.

AP EAPCET 2021 Option Entry Window: Direct Link

Students will be required to key in their AP EAMCET admit card number and date of birth to select and fill the options. APSCHE will release the phase 1 allotment list on November 1. Students who have qualified AP EAMCET 2021 will get admission to various engineering and pharmacy courses through the AP EAPCET 2021 counselling.

AP EAPCET 2021: How To Fill Options

Go to the official website- eapcet-sche.aptonline.in.

On the homepage, under forms section click on ‘web option’ link

A new login window will open

Key in AP EAPCET hall ticket number and Date of Birth.

Following this, candidates can fill the necessary options.

APSCHE will conduct the counselling in stages which includes registration on the web portal and uploading the scanned documents, online verification of the documents, option entry, modifications of options and freezing, final allotment of seats, finally, students will be required to download the seat allotment letter and report through the self-reporting system on the website. Report to the allotted college as well.