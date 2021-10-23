AP EAPCET Counselling 2021: Official Notification Released; Registration Process, Documents Required

AP EAMCET counselling schedule, registration process

The Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET), previously AP EAMCET, web-based counselling will start from October 25. The AP EAMCET 2021 administering body, Department of Technical Education and Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has released the official notification of AP EAPCET 2021 web-based counselling.

Candidates will be able to register for AP EAMCET counselling 2021 using their EAPCET hall ticket numbers and dates of birth. The AP EAMCET processing fee for web counseling is Rs 1200 (for OC/BC) and Rs 600 (for SC/ST).

AP EAMCET Registration Process

Registration and fee payment Online certificate verification Entry of web options AP EAMCET 2021 seat allotment Self-reporting at the allotted institutes

Along with the online certificate verification, the AP EAMCET administering body will provide the students with an option to verify their certificates at the help centres in government polytechnic colleges.

List Of Documents Required To Be Verified