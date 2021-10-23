  • Home
  • Education
  • AP EAPCET Counselling 2021: Official Notification Released; Registration Process, Documents Required

AP EAPCET Counselling 2021: Official Notification Released; Registration Process, Documents Required

AP EAMCET Counselling 2021: The AP EAMCET 2021 administering body, Department of Technical Education and Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has released the official notification of AP EAPCET 2021 web-based counselling.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Oct 23, 2021 10:35 am IST

RELATED NEWS

CISCE Releases ICSE Class 10, ISC Class 12 Semester 1 Revised Date Sheets
MAH CET Result 2021 Declared For BEd, MPEd Courses; Direct Link To Download Scorecard
UP Board Extends Exam Fee Submission Deadline For Classes 10, 12
JEE Advanced AAT 2021 Result Declared. Direct Link Here
AIAPGET 2021 Final Answer Key Out; Direct Link
Latest Updates On NEET UG Phase 2 Registration, Result Date
AP EAPCET Counselling 2021: Official Notification Released; Registration Process, Documents Required
AP EAMCET counselling schedule, registration process
New Delhi:

The Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET), previously AP EAMCET, web-based counselling will start from October 25. The AP EAMCET 2021 administering body, Department of Technical Education and Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has released the official notification of AP EAPCET 2021 web-based counselling.

Candidates will be able to register for AP EAMCET counselling 2021 using their EAPCET hall ticket numbers and dates of birth. The AP EAMCET processing fee for web counseling is Rs 1200 (for OC/BC) and Rs 600 (for SC/ST).

AP EAMCET Counselling Schedule

AP EAMCET Registration Process

  1. Registration and fee payment
  2. Online certificate verification
  3. Entry of web options
  4. AP EAMCET 2021 seat allotment
  5. Self-reporting at the allotted institutes

Along with the online certificate verification, the AP EAMCET administering body will provide the students with an option to verify their certificates at the help centres in government polytechnic colleges.

List Of Documents Required To Be Verified

  1. AP EAPCET 2021 rank card
  2. AP EAPCET 2021 hall ticket
  3. Memorandum of marks (Inter or its equivalent)
  4. Proof of date of birth (SSC or its equivalent memo)
  5. Transfer Certificate
  6. Study certificate from 6 to Intermediate
  7. EWS certificate valid for the year 2021-22 from MeeSeva for OC candidates who want to claim reservation under EWS category
  8. Residence certificate for preceding 7 years of the Qualifying examination i.e. Inter or its equivalent in respect of Private candidates
  9. Andhra Pradesh Residence Certificate of father/mother for a period of 10 years excluding the period of employment outside Andhra Pradesh from Tahsildar in respect of Non-Local Candidates
  10. Integrated Community Certificate, in case of BC/ST/SC issued by the competent authority
  11. Income certificate of parents from all sources issued on or after 01.01.2017 or White Ration card (candidate name and either of the parents name have to be reflected in the ration card) those who claim tuition fee reimbursement)
  12. Local status certificate (if applicable)
Click here for more Education News
AP EAMCET counselling AP EAPCET 2021
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CISCE Releases ICSE Class 10, ISC Class 12 Semester 1 Revised Date Sheets
CISCE Releases ICSE Class 10, ISC Class 12 Semester 1 Revised Date Sheets
MAH CET Result 2021 Declared For BEd, MPEd Courses; Direct Link To Download Scorecard
MAH CET Result 2021 Declared For BEd, MPEd Courses; Direct Link To Download Scorecard
Uttar Pradesh Government To Transfer Money To Bank Accounts Of Students' Parents To Buy Uniform, School Bags
Uttar Pradesh Government To Transfer Money To Bank Accounts Of Students' Parents To Buy Uniform, School Bags
Maharashtra: Thane Colleges To Hold Camps To Vaccinate Students
Maharashtra: Thane Colleges To Hold Camps To Vaccinate Students
DU Admission 2021: Over 58,000 Students Secure Admissions In Delhi University So Far
DU Admission 2021: Over 58,000 Students Secure Admissions In Delhi University So Far
.......................... Advertisement ..........................