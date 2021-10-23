AP EAPCET Counselling 2021: Official Notification Released; Registration Process, Documents Required
AP EAMCET Counselling 2021: The AP EAMCET 2021 administering body, Department of Technical Education and Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has released the official notification of AP EAPCET 2021 web-based counselling.
The Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET), previously AP EAMCET, web-based counselling will start from October 25. The AP EAMCET 2021 administering body, Department of Technical Education and Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has released the official notification of AP EAPCET 2021 web-based counselling.
Candidates will be able to register for AP EAMCET counselling 2021 using their EAPCET hall ticket numbers and dates of birth. The AP EAMCET processing fee for web counseling is Rs 1200 (for OC/BC) and Rs 600 (for SC/ST).
AP EAMCET Counselling Schedule
AP EAMCET Registration Process
- Registration and fee payment
- Online certificate verification
- Entry of web options
- AP EAMCET 2021 seat allotment
- Self-reporting at the allotted institutes
Along with the online certificate verification, the AP EAMCET administering body will provide the students with an option to verify their certificates at the help centres in government polytechnic colleges.
List Of Documents Required To Be Verified
- AP EAPCET 2021 rank card
- AP EAPCET 2021 hall ticket
- Memorandum of marks (Inter or its equivalent)
- Proof of date of birth (SSC or its equivalent memo)
- Transfer Certificate
- Study certificate from 6 to Intermediate
- EWS certificate valid for the year 2021-22 from MeeSeva for OC candidates who want to claim reservation under EWS category
- Residence certificate for preceding 7 years of the Qualifying examination i.e. Inter or its equivalent in respect of Private candidates
- Andhra Pradesh Residence Certificate of father/mother for a period of 10 years excluding the period of employment outside Andhra Pradesh from Tahsildar in respect of Non-Local Candidates
- Integrated Community Certificate, in case of BC/ST/SC issued by the competent authority
- Income certificate of parents from all sources issued on or after 01.01.2017 or White Ration card (candidate name and either of the parents name have to be reflected in the ration card) those who claim tuition fee reimbursement)
- Local status certificate (if applicable)