AP EAPCET Counselling: The official website of AP EAMCET, eapcet-sche.aptonline.in/EAPCET, will host the AP EAPCET phase 1 seat allotment result.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Nov 10, 2021 9:05 am IST

AP EAPCET (AP EAMCET) Counselling 2021 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Today; Details Here
AP EAPCET phase 1 counselling list releasing today at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in/EAPCET
New Delhi:

The first round seat allotment result of Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET), earlier AP EAMCET, will be announced today, November 10. The official website of AP EAMCET, eapcet-sche.aptonline.in/EAPCET, will host the AP EAPCET counselling round 1 seat allotment result. Candidates will be required to login at the website to access the AP EAMCET round 1 seat allotment result.

AP EAPCET seat allotment will be based on the candidate’s choice of options and will depend upon the number of seats available in a college and in a course for the required gender, area, category or course of study.

Students shortlisted in AP EAMCET seat allotment round 1 will be required to report at the institute and take admission between November 10 and November 15.

How To Check AP EAMCET Seat Allotment Result

  1. Go to the counselling website, eapcet-sche.aptonline.in/EAPCET

  2. On the homepage, click on the link designated to check AP EAPCET seat allotment

  3. Login with the credentials

  4. Submit and access the AP EAPCET seat allotment result

After the AP EAPCET allotment list is out, candidates will have to download the allotment order and report for admission – first online and after that, offline at the allotted colleges.

“These two stages are mandatory and mere reporting through self-reporting or reporting at the College is alone not sufficient to retain a seat. If Candidate fails to report through self-reporting and reporting at the allotted college by the dates stipulated, the allotment stands cancelled and candidate will have no claim for further allotment of seats,” the administering body said.

