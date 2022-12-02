AP EAPCET 2022: Web Counselling For MPC Stream Begins; Direct Link, Steps To Apply

Image credit: Shutterstock AP EAPCET 2022 Web Counselling

AP EAPCET 2022: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has started the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET) 2022 web counselling process for the MPC stream from today, December 2. Candidates seeking admission into the BPharmacy or PharmD courses can pay the processing fee and register online, complete the online certificate verification and option entry till December 4, 2022.

Latest: AP EAMCET Question/Sample Papers. Download Now

Recommended: Prepare for AP EAMCET 2023, Get unlimited mock test, Online study material & more. Check Now

Recommended: Join Eng. Prep Combo to prepare for JEE, AP EAMCET, BITSAT & other 6 Engineering Entrance exams. Join Now

Candidates can change options on December 4. The AP EAPCET 2022 seat allotment result will be available on December 6. The self-reporting and reporting at the allotted college will be held from December 7 to December 9, 2022.

AP EAPCET 2022 Web Counselling Registration Direct Link

Candidates before proceeding for the AP EAPCET online web counselling need to keep some certificates ready in hand which include all original certificates and two sets of xerox copies, rank card, hall ticket, memorandum of marks (inter MPC or its equivalent), proof of date of birth, transfer certificate, study certificate from Class 5 to intermediate, EWS certificate (if any), residence certificate, Andhra Pradesh residence certificate of father or mother for a period of 10 years, integrated community certificate (in case of Backward Caste, Scheduled Caste or Scheduled Tribe).

AP EAPCET 2022 Web Counselling: Steps To Register

Open the website– sche.ap.gov.in Click on ‘EAPCET-2022 ADMISSIONS(M.P.C stream)’. Then complete the registration by using the EAPCET hall ticket number and date of birth. Registration form with all the basic information is displayed, verify all the details. Then accept the declaration and the candidate will be directed to processing fee payment gateway. Next, pay the processing fee of Rs 1200 (for OC and BC) and Rs 600 (for SC and ST) online by credit card, debit card, net banking or other methods. Once the payment is successful click on the print button and take the printout.

The AP EAPCET 2022 web counselling is for the available seats in university and private pharmacy colleges under the Convenor quota in Andhra Pradesh for the academic year 2022-23.