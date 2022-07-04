AP EAPCET 2022 Today; Important Checklist For Candidates

Image credit: shutterstock.com Manabadi AP EAPCET 2022 will be held from July 4 to July 8

AP EAPCET 2022: The Andhra Pradesh Engineering Agricultural and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET) 2022 exam will be held from today, July 4. The engineering stream entrance exam will be held from July 4 to July 8, while admission test for Agriculture and Pharmacy stream is slated on July 11 and July 12, respectively. The AP EAMCET 2022 will be held in two shifts - 9 am to 12 noon and 3 pm to 6 pm. ALSO READ | JEE Main 2022: Deadline For Answer Key Challenge Extended; Details Here

The students can take EAPCET exam in both English and Telugu language medium. The exam duration is three hours.

AP EAMCET 2022: Important Guidelines To Follow At Exam Centre

Due to the present COVID-19 pandemic situation, candidates will undergo a temperature check, they will be required to maintain social distancing, wear a mask and use sanitiser Candidates should carry admit card at the exam centre. The hall ticket will contain Covid-19 instructions in detail Apart from EAMCET hall ticket, the candidates need to carry a valid photo identity proof which includes a PAN card, driving license, Aadhaar card, or Aadhaar enrollment form, ration card and passport Reach exam centres at least 30 minutes before the allotted time, and carry your admit card Do not wear any jewellery and do not carry any electronic gadgets- mobile phones, watches, calculators inside the exam centre.

The AP EAPCET entrance exam is being conducted for students seeking admission into various colleges of Andhra Pradesh in the streams of Engineering, Medicine and Agriculture.