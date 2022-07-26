AP EAPCET 2022 Result Out, Here’s How To Check

AP EAPCET 2022 Result

AP EAPCET 2022: The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) Anantapur has declared the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET) 2022 result today, July 26. Candidates can check their AP EAPCET 2022 result from the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. AP EAPCET 2022 score card can be downloaded using the login details such as registration number, hall ticket number and date of birth.

AP EAMCET Result 2022 - Direct Link

Latest: Try AP EAMCET 2022 College Predictor to predict your admission chances in Engineering colleges. Use Now

Don't Miss: AP EAMCET 2022 Cut-Offs. Check Now

Browse: Top Engineering Colleges in India Accepting AP EAMCET 2022 Score. Check Now

B.Tech @Reva University. Ranked #6 in India by IIRF. Highest CTC 36 LPA, 450+ Recruiters. Apply Now

Education Minister Botsa Satyanarayana has declared the State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test result in an event held in Vijayawada at 11 AM, today.

AP EAPCET 2022 Result Live Updates

AP EAPCET 2022 entrance exam for the Engineering stream was conducted on July 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, while for Agriculture and Pharmacy students, it was held on July 11 and July 12, 2022. The examination was held in two sessions every day. The AP EAPCET 2022 question paper was consisted of a total of 160 questions. The duration of the exam was 3 hours (180 minutes).

The AP EAPCET 2022 scorecard can be downloaded from the official website. Candidates have to click on the AP EAPCET 2022 result link and log in with the required credentials. The AP EAPCET 2022 result will be displayed on the screen. Candidates can download and take a print for future reference. Candidates must have to secure a minimum of 25 per cent marks in order to qualify for the AP EAPCET 2022 merit list.

This year, JNTU Anantapur has announced to give 100 per cent weightage to AP EAPCET 2022 results for determining the ranking. JNTU Anantpur is conducting the AP EAPCET 2022 examination (AP EAMCET) on behalf of Andhra Pradesh State Council for Higher Education (APSCHE) for admission to professional courses for the academic year 2022-23.