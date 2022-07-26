AP EAPCET 2022 Result Declared; Direct Link, Steps To Check

AP EAPCET 2022 Result

AP EAPCET 2022: The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) Anantapur has declared the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET) 2022 result today, July 26. The AP EAPCET 2022 result is now available on the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. To check the EAPCET 2022 result (AP EAMCET 2022), candidates have to log in with their registration number, hall ticket number and date of birth.

Latest: Try AP EAMCET 2022 College Predictor to predict your admission chances in Engineering colleges. Use Now

Don't Miss: AP EAMCET 2022 Cut-Offs. Check Now

Browse: Top Engineering Colleges in India Accepting AP EAMCET 2022 Score. Check Now

B.Tech @Reva University. Ranked #6 in India by IIRF. Highest CTC 36 LPA, 450+ Recruiters. Apply Now

AP EAPCET 2022 was held on July 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 11 and 12. The examination was conducted at 105 test centres across the state and 2 in Telangana. As many as 3,00,113 students registered for the Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy exam. About 2,82,496 candidates appeared in the exam, of which, 2,56,983 qualified for the AP EAPCET 2022 rank list. Candidates can check the AP EAPCET 2022 result by following the steps provided here.

AP EAPCET 2022 Result: Steps To Check

Visit the official website -- sche.ap.gov.in/EAPCET Click on the ‘AP EAPCET 2022 result’ link Enter the login details such as registration number, hall ticket number and date of birth The AP EAPCET 2022 result will be displayed on the screen Download the score card and take a print for future reference.

Direct Link: AP EAPCET 2022 Result

"100% weightage to the marks secured in EAPCET-2022 (Engineering, Agriculture & Pharmacy Common Entrance Test) for determining the overall ranking for the purpose of admissions into professional courses for the Academic Year 2022-23," JNTU Anantapur said in a statement.

Candidates from the unreserved categories must have to secure a minimum of 25 per cent marks in order to qualify for the AP EAPCET 2022 merit list. While there are no minimum passing marks required for candidates belonging to the Scheduled Caste (SC) or Scheduled Tribes (ST) category.