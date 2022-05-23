  • Home
AP EAPCET 2022: Prepare With This Knockout Programme To Ace Andhra Pradesh CET

To address the concern of AP EAPCET aspirants and prepare the candidates, Careers360 has launched AP EAPCET Knockout 2022. With the Careers360 AP EAPCET 2022 Knockout programme, an aspirant will get a customised time table, smart study material and mock test series.

Written By Team Careers360 | Updated: May 23, 2022 4:46 pm IST

Prepare with this AP EAPCET 2022 knockout programme
New Delhi:

The Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET), formerly AP EAMCET, will be held from July 4. Applicants must be confused about how to approach the exam syllabus and deal with their preparation. To address the concern of AP EAPCET aspirants and prepare the candidates, Careers360 has launched AP EAPCET Knockout 2022. With the Careers360 AP EAPCET 2022 Knockout programme, an aspirant will get a customised time table, smart study material and mock test series.

AP EAPCET is conducted for admission to first-year undergraduate (UG) professional courses – BE, BTech, BTech(BioTech), BTech(Dairy Technology), BTech(Agriculture Engineering), BPharmacy, BTech(Food Technology), BSc (Hons) Agriculture, BSc (Hons) Horticulture, BSc Forestry, BVSc and AH, BFSc, and Pharm-D programmes – offered by universities and private unaided and affiliated professional colleges in Andhra Pradesh.

The Careers360 knockout programme can be used to revise the whole syllabus, as every important aspect of the syllabus has been covered by it. The study material is exhaustively and accurately made by experts, a statement on the AP EAPCET knockout programme said.

AP EAPCET 2022 Knockout Programme: What’s For Students

  • Time Table: Customised time table to score well in the targeted exam

  • Smart Study Material: More than 5,000 concepts with videos, most difficult and asked concepts, previous papers and much more

  • Mock Test Series: Practice unlimited mock tests to understand the preparation level

This is a sponsored article and NDTV is not responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever to at all that is stated in the sponsored article and/or also with regard to the views, claims, specifications of the advertised product provided by Careers360. It is solely the responsibility of the reader to verify and confirm anything stated/ featured in the sponsored article before attaching any credibility to it.

