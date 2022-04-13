AP EAPCET 2022 Mock Test Link Activated At Cets.apsche.ap.gov.in; Details Here

The AP EAPCET 2022 mock test links have been activated. Students due to appear in the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test can now appear for the mock test at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. With the help of the AP EAPCET 2022 online mock tests, students can get accustomed to the examination process including how to select the correct answers, save the correct answers and submit the AP EAPCET exam.

AP EAPCET is held for admission to first-year undergraduate professional courses – BE, BTech, BTech(BioTech), BTech(Dairy Technology), BTech(Agriculture Engineering), BPharmacy, BTech(Food Technology), BSc (Hons) Agriculture, BSc (Hons) Horticulture, BSc Forestry, BVSc and AH, BFSc, and Pharm-D programmes – offered by universities and private unaided and affiliated professional colleges in Andhra Pradesh.

Steps to attempt AP EAMCET 2022 mock test

Visit the AP EAMCET 2022 official website - cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/EAPCET.

Click on the “Mock Test” tab.

The course-wise mock test link will be displayed on the screen -- Engineering, and Agricultural or Pharmacy

Click on the AP EAMCET mock test link and attempt it.

