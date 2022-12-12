AP EAPCET 2022: Last Date To Pay Registration Fee Today; Document Verification Starts

AP EAPCET 2022 fee payment window closes today

The last date to pay the processing and registration fee for the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET) 2022 counselling is today, December 12. The Department of Technical Education which started receiving the AP EAPCET counselling payment on December 10 will close the fee payment window today. The candidates can now do the online certificate verification of uploaded documents at notified help line centres by December 15.

Latest: AP EAMCET Question/Sample Papers. Download Now

Recommended: Prepare for AP EAMCET 2023, Get unlimited mock test, Online study material & more. Check Now

Recommended: Join Eng. Prep Combo to prepare for JEE, AP EAMCET, BITSAT & other 6 Engineering Entrance exams. Join Now

While the web-options can be exercised by the registered and eligible candidates between December 13 and December 16, the department will allow the candidates to change their options on December 16. The AP EAPCET 2022 seat allotment result will be declared on December 19 and self-reporting to the allotted colleges will have to be done between December 20 and December 23.

The processing fee for web counseling is Rs1,200 candidates belonging to OC and BC categories, while it is Rs 600 for candidates belonging to SC and ST categories. The candidates are instructed to pay through online by credit card, debit card or net banking in the official website -- sche.ap.gov.in.

AP EAPCET 2022 Counselling: List Of Documents Required