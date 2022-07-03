AP EAPCET 2022 From Tomorrow; COVID-19, Important Exam Day Instructions Here

Image credit: Shutterstock AP EAPCET 2022 Exam Day Guidelines

AP EAPCET 2022: The Andhra Pradesh Engineering Agricultural and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET) 2022 examination is slated to be commenced tomorrow (July 4). The AP EAPCET admit card 2022 has been issued by the JNTU on June 27, on the official website - cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

As per the AP EAPCET 2022 exam dates, the entrance exam for students seeking admission in engineering stream will be held from July 4 to July 8 2022. Whereas, the entrance exam for Agriculture and Pharmacy students is slated on July 11 and July 12, respectively. The exam will be conducted in two shifts - 9 am to 12 noon and 3 pm to 6 pm.

The AP EAPCET 2022 will be held online as computer based test (CBT) in English and Telugu language medium. The duration of the exam will be three hours. About 160 multiple choice questions (MCQs) will be asked in the exam paper which will consist of 1 mark each. Since the paper doesn't have any negative marking so candidates are hereby suggested to attempt the complete question paper.

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has authorised Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, (JNTU) Anantapur for the successful accomplishment of the AP EAPCET entrance exam. The examination is being held for students seeking admission into various colleges of Andhra Pradesh in the streams of Engineering, Medicine and Agriculture.

AP EAPCET 2022: Exam Day Guidelines

Here are some important instructions for candidates which they have to follow while appearing for the Andhra Pradesh Engineering Agricultural and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET) 2022.

1. Candidates would be required to reach the examination center 2 hours before the commencement of the AP EAMCET exam 2022.

2. It should be noted that entry will be prohibited after the commencement of the exam.

3. Candidates must carry a printed copy of their AP EAPCET 2022 hall ticket, filled-in application form, ballpoint pen, and attested copy of caste certificate.

4. Electronic items including calculators, docupen, log tables, electronic watches, cell phones, pager, or any other device are strictly prohibited.

5. Further, candidates are not allowed to carry textual material, printed or written, slide rules, or any other written document.

6. No candidate will be allowed to leave the examination hall until the test gets completed.