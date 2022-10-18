AP EAPCET 2022: Final Phase Of Web Counselling Begins Tomorrow; Steps To Apply

Image credit: shutterstock.com AP EAPCET 2022 seat allotment result will be announced on October 26

AP EAPCET 2022 Counselling: The final web-based counselling process for admission to undergraduate (UG) courses in Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET) 2022, previously AP EAMCET will commence from Wednesday, October 19. The AP EAPCET 2022 fee cum registration, online certificate verification and option entry will be held from October 19 to 23, 2022.

According to APSCHE, "Qualified and eligible Candidates of APEAPCET-2022 who have participated in first phase Counseling are informed to exercise their options afresh for the leftover seats now available and consequential vacancies that may arise in the process of allotment, additional seats available in new colleges/courses, if any, from any Help Line Centre or Internet facility (café/ home) as per the schedule given below." Thee online verification of uploaded certificates will be held from October 19 to 21.

APSCHE will also provide candidates with option to change their allotted seats, the candidates can do so on October 23. The seat allotment result will be announced on October 26, the candidates can report at their respective college till October 31.

AP EAPCET 2022 Counselling: How To Enter Options

Visit the official website- apeamcet.nic.in Click on ‘Candidates Registration’ link Enter log-in credentials and choose your options Pay fee, click on submit and then download.

The candidates can write at convenorapeapcet2022@gmail.com or can call at 7995681678, 7995865456 for further queries.