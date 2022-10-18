AP EAPCET 2022 Final Phase Dates Out For Web-Based Counselling

AP EAPCET 2022 final phase counselling dates out

The final phase dates of web-based counselling for admission to undergraduate (UG) courses against the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET) 2022, previously AP EAMCET, are out. The Department of Technical Education will start receiving the online payment of the processing fee and registration and candidates can do the online certificate verification between October 19 and October 21.

The candidates will have to verify uploaded certificates at notified help line centers from October 19 to October 21, while the web-options can be exercised by October 22. The department will also allow the candidates to change their options. The date for change of options is October 23. The AP EAPCET seat allotment result will be announced on October 26 and self-reporting to the allotted colleges will have to be done between October 26 and October 31.

“Qualified and eligible Candidates of APEAPCET-2022 who have participated in first phase Counseling are informed to exercise their options afresh for the leftover seats now available and consequential vacancies that may arise in the process of allotment, additional seats available in new colleges/courses, if any, from any Help Line Centre or Internet facility (Cafe/Home),” an official statement said.

The AP EAMCET counselling will be held in several rounds. Candidates who enter their options within the given time will be eligible to download their allotment letters and self-report at the allotted colleges for admission.