AP EAPCET 2022 Exam To Be Held In May

AP EAPCET 2022: The Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET) 2022 is expected to be held in May this year, Eenadu reported. AP EAPCET is a computer-based test. To clear the exam, one needs to obtain at least 25 per cent marks in the exam. Those who clear it are eligible to seek admissions in the respective colleges. The exam is held every year to fill seats in AP-based colleges.

The exam is held by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Kakinada on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE).

The AP EAPCET (Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test) was earlier named as EAMCET (Engineering Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test).