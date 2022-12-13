AP EAPCET 2022 Counselling: Web Option Entry For Pharmacy Stream Begins

AP EAPCET counselling 2022 web option entry begins

Department of Technical Education (DTE) Andhra Pradesh has started the AP EAPCET counselling 2022 web options entry today, December 13. Candidates can submit the web options entry through the official website-- eapcet-sche.aptonline.in. To access the web option entry window, candidates need to enter AP EAPCET hall ticket number and date of birth.

The candidates first need to complete the AP EAPCET counselling 2022 registration for the Pharmacy stream till December 14. The online verification of uploaded certificates at notified helpline centres from December 12 to December 15, 2022. The registered and eligible candidates can exercise the AP EAPCET counselling 2022 web options entry for BPharamacy (PHB) and Pharm-D(PDB) courses between December 13 and December 16, 2022, and any changes that need to be made can be done on December 16. If a candidate failed to freeze the options saved during web entry, the last saved options will be considered for allotment of seats.

"All the candidates are instructed to check the details in "Print Verified Application" link before proceeding for option entry. If changes are required, attend at selected HLCs to make changes; then proceed for option entry. If no changes are required, they can directly proceed for option entry by clicking "Web options" link. Once the options are exercised, data cannot be modified," DTE Andhra Pradesh said in a statement. AP EAPCET 2022 seat allotment result will be declared on December 19, 2022. The self-reporting and reporting at the allotted college from December 20 to December 23, 2022.

AP EAPCET Counselling 2022 Round 2: Web Options Entry Steps