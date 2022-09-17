AP EAPCET 2022 Counselling: Web Option Entry Closes Today, Direct Link Here

AP EAPCET 2022 option entry closes today

AP EAPCET 2022 Counselling: The Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET) 2022 web option entry will close today, September 13. The candidates can fill the EAPCET 2022 option entry on the official website- cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. The candidates who have participated in first phase of AP EAPCET 2022 web counselling process are eligible to fill the option entry online. The candidates can make changes in the web entry options tomorrow, Spetember 18.

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) is conducting the AP EAPCET counselling 2022 to offer admission to candidates in BE, BTech and Pharmacy courses for the academic session 2022-23. The AP EAPCET 2022 seat allotment result will be declared on September 22. Candidates are allowed to appear for self-joining and reporting at allotted colleges between September 23 and September 27, 2022. The classwork for AP EAPCET passed candidates will be commenced on September 26.

AP EAPCET Counselling 2022: How To Enter Options

Visit the official website of AP EAPCET 2022 counselling- apeamcet.nic.in Click on ‘Candidates Registration’ and register to generate login credentials Now, go back to the homepage and click on ‘Candidates Login’ Key in your credentials, sign in and choose your options Take a printout of the selected options for future reference.

Direct Link: AP EAPCET Counselling 2022 Web-Option Entry

"Candidates save the options and revisit web option page to add/modify the options or to change the order of sequence before the last date. Data once freezed will not be given for edit under any circumstances. If the exercised options are saved and not freezed, last saved options will be considered for allotment of seats," APSCHE said in a statement. For any queries or clarifications, candidates may write to APSCHE at convenorapeapcet2022@gmail.com or can call at 7995681678, 7995865456.