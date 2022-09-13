AP EAPCET 2022 Counselling: Web Option Entry Begins Today At Cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

Image credit: shutterstock.com The last date for EAPCET 2022 option entry is September 17

AP EAPCET 2022 Counselling: The Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET) 2022 web option entry will begin today, September 13. The candidates who registered for EAPCET counselling can utilise the option entry facility on the official website- cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. The last date for EAPCET 2022 option entry is September 17.

The candidates can make changes in the web entry options on September 18. The AP EAPCET seat allotment result will be announced on September 22. “The Qualified and eligible candidates of APEAMCET-2022 who have participated in Web counselling process (1st Phase) comprising payment of processing fee and certificate verification conducted from 22-08-2022 to 05-09-2022 towards admission into BE, BTech and Pharmacy Courses,” an official statement said.

AP EAMCET Counselling 2022: How To Enter Options

Visit the official website of AP EAPCET 2022 counselling- apeamcet.nic.in Click on ‘Candidates Registration’ and register to generate login credentials Now, go back to the homepage and click on ‘Candidates Login’ Key in your credentials, sign in and choose your options Take a printout of the selected options for future reference.

The EAPCET counselling will be conducted in several rounds. Candidates who enter their options within the given time will be eligible to download their allotment letters and self-report at the allotted colleges for admission.