AP EAPCET 2022 Counselling To Commence From August 22; Application Process, Seat Allotment Details

Image credit: shutterstock.com Check AP EAPCET 2022 counselling schedule

AP EAPCET 2022 Counselling: The Andhra Pradesh Engineering Agricultural and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET) 2022 counselling process notification has been released. As per schedule, the EAPCET 2022 counselling will be held from August 22 to 30, the online verification process will be continued till August 31.