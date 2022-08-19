AP EAPCET 2022 Counselling To Commence From August 22; Application Process, Seat Allotment Details

  • Home
AP EAPCET 2022 Counselling: As per schedule, the EAPCET 2022 counselling will be held from August 22 to 30, the online verification process will be continued till August 31

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Aug 19, 2022 3:07 pm IST

Check AP EAPCET 2022 counselling schedule
Image credit: shutterstock.com

AP EAPCET 2022 Counselling: The Andhra Pradesh Engineering Agricultural and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET) 2022 counselling process notification has been released. As per schedule, the EAPCET 2022 counselling will be held from August 22 to 30, the online verification process will be continued till August 31.

AP EAMCET College Predictor AP EAMCET counselling
