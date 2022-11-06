AP EAPCET 2022 Counselling: Special Round Web Counselling From November 7

AP EAPCET 2022 special round webs counselling schedule out

AP EAPCET 2022 Counselling: Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET) 2022, previously AP EAMCET, special round web counselling will start from November 7. Candidates can submit the processing fee and enter web options against AP EAPCET 2022 special round counselling through the official website-- eapcet-sche.aptonline.in. The AP EAPCET counselling 2022 special round seat allotment result will be declared on November 11.

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) is conducting the AP EAPCET 2022 counselling for candidates seeking admission into BE and BTech courses. The candidates who have participated in earlier phases of counselling can exercise fresh options for the leftover seats now. Such candidates need not pay the processing fee again. "The candidates who have not participated in earlier phase are directed to get their certificates verified in this Special Round phase," APSCHE said in a statement.

AP EAPCET 2022 Counselling: Special Round Schedule