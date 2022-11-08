AP EAPCET 2022 Counselling: Special Round Registration Ends Today At Eapcet-sche.aptonline.in

Image credit: shutterstock.com Apply for EAMCET special round at sche.aptonline.in

AP EAPCET 2022 Counselling: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, APSCHE will close the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test, AP EAMCET 2022 Counselling special round registration today, November 8. The candidates can apply for special round registration on the official website- eapcet-sche.aptonline.in.

The EAMCET counselling 2022 document verification process will be held from November 8 to November 9. Candidates belong to the Backward/ Other Caste need to pay Rs 1,200 and candidates from the Scheduled Caste (SC) or Scheduled Tribe (ST) category have to pay Rs 600 as the registration fee.

AP EAMCET Counselling 2022: How To Register For Special Round

Visit the official website -- eapcet-sche.aptonline.in/EAPCET Click on EAMCET 2022 registration link Enter EAMCET 2022 log-in credentials- Hall Ticket No and Date of birth Fill the details of application process and pay the application fee Pay the counselling fee Download and take a print out for the further reference.

AP EAPCET 2022 counselling is being held for candidates seeking admission into BE and BTech courses. The special round seat allotment result will be declared on November 11.