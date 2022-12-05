AP EAPCET 2022 Counselling: Seat Allotment Result For MPC Stream Tomorrow

Image credit: Shutterstock AP EAPCET 2022 Web Counselling Seat Allotment

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will declare the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET) 2022 web counselling seat allotment result tomorrow, December 6. Once the AP EAPCET 2022 allotment list is available, candidates will be able to check and download it through the official website- eapcet-sche.aptonline.in/EAPCET/. The allotment result will be available after 6 pm tomorrow.

Latest: AP EAMCET Question/Sample Papers. Download Now

Recommended: Prepare for AP EAMCET 2023, Get unlimited mock test, Online study material & more. Check Now

Recommended: Join Eng. Prep Combo to prepare for JEE, AP EAMCET, BITSAT & other 6 Engineering Entrance exams. Join Now

Those candidates whose names are on the AP EAPCET 2022 seat allotment result will be required to do self-reporting and reporting at the allotted colleges from December 7 to December 9, 2022. 3. The allotments that are made will be subject to the grant of affiliation from the university.

The AP EAPCET 2022 counselling online registration for the MPC stream started on December 2 and interested candidates were able to pay the processing fee, register online, and complete the online certificate verification and option entry till December 4, 2022.

The AP EAPCET web counselling is held for admission into the B Pharmacy or Pharm D courses under the Convenor quota in the university and private pharmacy colleges of Andhra Pradesh.