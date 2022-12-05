  • Home
  • Education
  • AP EAPCET 2022 Counselling: Seat Allotment Result For MPC Stream Tomorrow

AP EAPCET 2022 Counselling: Seat Allotment Result For MPC Stream Tomorrow

Candidates will be able to access the AP EAPCET allotment result after 6 pm tomorrow through the official website- eapcet-sche.aptonline.in/EAPCET/.

Education | Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Dec 5, 2022 5:21 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

AP EAPCET 2022: Web Counselling For MPC Stream Begins; Direct Link, Steps To Apply
Andhra Pradesh AP EAPCET 2022 Special Round Seat Allotment Result Out
AP EAMCET 2022 Special Round Seat Allotment Result Today
AP EAPCET Counselling 2022: Special Round Registration Begins; Official Website, Steps To Apply
AP EAPCET 2022 Counselling: Special Round Web Counselling From November 7
AP EAPCET 2022 Counselling: Final Phase Seat Allotment Result Out; Direct Link
AP EAPCET 2022 Counselling: Seat Allotment Result For MPC Stream Tomorrow
AP EAPCET 2022 Web Counselling Seat Allotment
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will declare the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET) 2022 web counselling seat allotment result tomorrow, December 6. Once the AP EAPCET 2022 allotment list is available, candidates will be able to check and download it through the official website- eapcet-sche.aptonline.in/EAPCET/. The allotment result will be available after 6 pm tomorrow.

Latest: AP EAMCET Question/Sample Papers. Download Now
Recommended: Prepare for AP EAMCET 2023, Get unlimited mock test, Online study material & more. Check Now
Recommended: Join Eng. Prep Combo to prepare for JEE, AP EAMCET, BITSAT & other 6 Engineering Entrance exams. Join Now

Those candidates whose names are on the AP EAPCET 2022 seat allotment result will be required to do self-reporting and reporting at the allotted colleges from December 7 to December 9, 2022. 3. The allotments that are made will be subject to the grant of affiliation from the university.

The AP EAPCET 2022 counselling online registration for the MPC stream started on December 2 and interested candidates were able to pay the processing fee, register online, and complete the online certificate verification and option entry till December 4, 2022.

The AP EAPCET web counselling is held for admission into the B Pharmacy or Pharm D courses under the Convenor quota in the university and private pharmacy colleges of Andhra Pradesh.

Click here for more Education News
Andhra Pradesh Engineering Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Karnataka SSLC Exam 2023 Dates Released, Check Schedule
Karnataka SSLC Exam 2023 Dates Released, Check Schedule
Delhi University DU NCWEB Announces PG Admission Schedule; First List On December 12
Delhi University DU NCWEB Announces PG Admission Schedule; First List On December 12
IIT Mandi Confers Degrees To 462 Graduating Students During Its 10th Convocation
IIT Mandi Confers Degrees To 462 Graduating Students During Its 10th Convocation
NEET SS Counselling 2022: Round 1 Choice Filling Begins Today At Mcc.nic.in
NEET SS Counselling 2022: Round 1 Choice Filling Begins Today At Mcc.nic.in
UGC To Conduct Webinar On India's Arctic Policy On December 9
UGC To Conduct Webinar On India's Arctic Policy On December 9
.......................... Advertisement ..........................