AP EAPCET 2022 Counselling: Round 2 Registration Ends Today; Web Options By October 22

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will close the AP EAPCET round 2 counselling registration today, October 21.

Education | Written By Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Oct 21, 2022 9:03 pm IST

AP EAPCET 2022 counselling round 2 registration ends today

AP EAPCET 2022 Counselling: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will close the AP EAPCET round 2 counselling registration today, October 21. Candidates who wish to appear for AP EAPCET final phase of counselling can register online on the official website-- eapcet-sche.aptonline.in. The counselling registration fee for OC and BC candidates is Rs 1,200, while SC ST candidates can register online by paying Rs 600 as a registration fee.

The online verification and certificate uploading process will also close today. Registered candidates can exercise the web options entry upto October 22. The APSCHE will allow the candidates to change their options on October 23. The AP EAPCET round 2 seat allotment result will be declared on October 26. Candidates shortlisted in the final phase of seat allotment can report at the allotted colleges between October 26 and October 31, 2022.

AP EAPCET 2022 Round 2 Counselling Registration Direct Link

AP EAPCET Counselling 2022 Round 2: Steps To Register

  • Visit the official website - eapcet-sche.aptonline.in
  • Click on the log-in tab available on the homepage
  • Enter the hall ticket number and date of birth
  • Pay the AP EAPCET round 2 counselling fee and print the verified application
  • Check the application status and re-upload the required certificates
  • Fill in the preferred choice of institute and programme.
  • Click on the “Submit” button and download the application form for further reference.
