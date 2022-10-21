AP EAPCET 2022 Counselling: Round 2 Registration Ends Today; Web Options By October 22

AP EAPCET 2022 counselling round 2 registration ends today

AP EAPCET 2022 Counselling: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will close the AP EAPCET round 2 counselling registration today, October 21. Candidates who wish to appear for AP EAPCET final phase of counselling can register online on the official website-- eapcet-sche.aptonline.in. The counselling registration fee for OC and BC candidates is Rs 1,200, while SC ST candidates can register online by paying Rs 600 as a registration fee.

Latest: AP EAMCET Question/Sample Papers. Download Now

Recommended: Prepare for AP EAMCET 2023, Get unlimited mock test, Online study material & more. Check Now

Recommended: Join Eng. Prep Combo to prepare for JEE, AP EAMCET, BITSAT & other 6 Engineering Entrance exams. Join Now

B.Tech @Reva University. Ranked #6 in India by IIRF. Highest CTC 36 LPA, 450+ Recruiters. Apply Now

The online verification and certificate uploading process will also close today. Registered candidates can exercise the web options entry upto October 22. The APSCHE will allow the candidates to change their options on October 23. The AP EAPCET round 2 seat allotment result will be declared on October 26. Candidates shortlisted in the final phase of seat allotment can report at the allotted colleges between October 26 and October 31, 2022.

AP EAPCET 2022 Round 2 Counselling Registration Direct Link

AP EAPCET Counselling 2022 Round 2: Steps To Register