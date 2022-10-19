AP EAPCET 2022 Counselling: Round 2 Registration Begins; Seat Allotment On October 26

Image credit: Shutterstock AP EAPCET 2022 round 2 counselling registration window open.

AP EAPCET 2022 Counselling: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has opened the registration window for the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET) round 2 counselling. The AP EAPCET 2022 round 2 counselling registration window will remain open till October 21, 2022. Candidates can complete the AP EAPCET counselling registration through the official website - cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. The AP EAPCET 2022 seat allotment result will be declared on October 26, 2022.

The AP EAPCET 2022 round 2 counselling document verification process will be held from October 19 to October 21. The web options entry is from October 19 to October 22. Candidates can exercise fresh options or change in options saved previously on October 23.

AP EAMCET 2022 Round 2 Counselling: Steps To Register Online