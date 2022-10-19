  • Home
  • Education
  • AP EAPCET 2022 Counselling: Round 2 Registration Begins; Seat Allotment On October 26

AP EAPCET 2022 Counselling: Round 2 Registration Begins; Seat Allotment On October 26

The AP EAPCET 2022 round 2 counselling registration is open till October 21 and candidates can register through the official website of APSCHE- cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

Education | Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Oct 19, 2022 11:08 am IST

RELATED NEWS

AP EAPCET 2022 Counselling Final Phase Registration Starts Today; Application Steps
AP EAMCET Counselling 2022: Self Reporting Process To Close Today; Details Here
AP EAMCET Counselling 2022: Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Today
AP EAMCET 2022 Seat Allotment Result Tomorrow, Check At Cets.apsche.ap.gov.in
AP EAPCET 2022 Counselling: Web Option Entry Begins Today At Cets.apsche.ap.gov.in
AP EAPCET 2022 Counselling: Dates Of Option Entry Out; Complete Schedule Here
AP EAPCET 2022 Counselling: Round 2 Registration Begins; Seat Allotment On October 26
AP EAPCET 2022 round 2 counselling registration window open.
Image credit: Shutterstock

AP EAPCET 2022 Counselling: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has opened the registration window for the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET) round 2 counselling. The AP EAPCET 2022 round 2 counselling registration window will remain open till October 21, 2022. Candidates can complete the AP EAPCET counselling registration through the official website - cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. The AP EAPCET 2022 seat allotment result will be declared on October 26, 2022.

Latest: AP EAMCET Question/Sample Papers. Download Now
Recommended: Prepare for AP EAMCET 2023, Get unlimited mock test, Online study material & more. Check Now
Recommended: Join Eng. Prep Combo to prepare for JEE, AP EAMCET, BITSAT & other 6 Engineering Entrance exams. Join Now
B.Tech @Reva University. Ranked #6 in India by IIRF. Highest CTC 36 LPA, 450+ Recruiters. Apply Now

The AP EAPCET 2022 round 2 counselling document verification process will be held from October 19 to October 21. The web options entry is from October 19 to October 22. Candidates can exercise fresh options or change in options saved previously on October 23.

AP EAPCET 2022 round 2 Counselling Registration Direct Link

AP EAMCET 2022 Round 2 Counselling: Steps To Register Online

  • Go to the official website - cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.
  • Then click on the counselling registration link on the homepage.
  • Enter the hall ticket number and date of birth.
  • Pay the AP EAPCET round 2 counselling fee of Rs 1,200 (for OC/BC) and Rs 600 (for SC/ST) in online mode.
  • Fill in the preferred choice of institute and programme.
  • Finally, click on the “Submit” button.
Click here for more Education News
Andhra Pradesh Engineering Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
DU UG Admission 2022 Live: CSAS Allotment List Today; Updates On Supreme Court Hearing On St Stephen’s Plea
Live | DU UG Admission 2022 Live: CSAS Allotment List Today; Updates On Supreme Court Hearing On St Stephen’s Plea
'Disgracing Governor': Opposition Resists Punjab Government Decision On PAU's Vice Chancellor Appointment
'Disgracing Governor': Opposition Resists Punjab Government Decision On PAU's Vice Chancellor Appointment
Bihar BBOSE Result 2022 Class 10, 12 First Exam June Declared; Direct Link
Bihar BBOSE Result 2022 Class 10, 12 First Exam June Declared; Direct Link
AP EAPCET 2022 Counselling Final Phase Registration Starts Today; Application Steps
AP EAPCET 2022 Counselling Final Phase Registration Starts Today; Application Steps
Delhi University CSAS 1st Allotment List For UG Admission Today
Delhi University CSAS 1st Allotment List For UG Admission Today
.......................... Advertisement ..........................