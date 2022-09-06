  • Home
AP EAPCET 2022 Counselling: Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Today; Details Here

AP EAPCET 2022 Counselling: The candidates can check the round 1 seat allotment result on the official website- sche.ap.gov.in

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Sep 6, 2022 10:13 am IST

AP EAPCET 2022 Counselling: Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Today; Details Here
Check AP EAPCET 2022 seat allotment result at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in
Image credit: shutterstock.com

AP EAPCET 2022 Counselling: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will announce the round 1 seat allotment result for the Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET 2022) today, September 6. The candidates who have applied for the counselling process can check the seat allotment result on the official website- sche.ap.gov.in. Candidates will be required to login at the website to access the AP EAPCET 2022 round 1 seat allotment result.

The EAPCET seat allotment will be based on the candidate’s choice of options and depend upon the number of seats available in a college. The EAPCET 2022 counselling registration was earlier closed on August 30.

AP EAPCET 2022 Counselling: Steps To Check Seat Allotment Result

  1. Go to the counselling website- eapcet-sche.aptonline.in/EAPCET
  2. On the homepage, click on the link designated to check AP EAPCET 2022 seat allotment
  3. Login with the credentials
  4. Submit and access the seat allotment AP EAPCET 2022 result
  5. Download, and take a print out for further reference.

The candidates will have to download the allotment order and report for admission once the seat allotment college wise 2022 list is out. The candidates will have to report at the allotted colleges by September 12. For details on EAPCET counselling, please visit the website- sche.aptonline.in/EAPCET.

