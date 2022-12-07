AP EAPCET 2022 Counselling: Reporting For Pharmacy Stream Begins; Documents Required

AP EAPCET counselling 2022 web reporting and college reporting begins today

Department of Technical Education (DTE) Andhra Pradesh has started the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET) 2022 online reporting for Pharmacy stream today, December 7. Candidates who have been shortlisted in AP EAPCET 2022 seat allotment results for Pharmacy courses can report online and at the allotted college till December 9, 2022.

Eligible candidates are required to download the allotment letter online and report against the AP EAPCET 2022 allotment result through the official website-- eapcet-sche.aptonline.in/EAPCET/. To download the allotment letter, candidates need to enter EAPCET hall ticket number and date of birth. Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) is conducting the AP EAPCET 2022 counselling for candidates seeking admission in BPharmacy/Pharm-D courses for MPC stream.

AP EAPCET 2022 Counselling: List Of Documents Required