AP EAPCET 2022 Counselling Registration Begins Tomorrow; Details Here

AP EAPCET 2022 Counselling: The Andhra Pradesh Engineering Agricultural and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET) 2022 counselling registration process will commence from August 22. The candidates can apply online on the official website- sche.ap.gov.in till August 30.

The EAPCET online verification process will be continued till August 31, the candidates will be allotted seats on September 6. The EAPCET 2022 counselling process includes certificate verification, seat allotment, counselling fees payment, registration, college selection, seat allotment, etc.

AP EAPCET 2022 Counselling: How To Apply

Visit the official website- sche.ap.gov.in Click on EAPCET 2022 admission link Enter the log-in credentials- hall ticket, date of birth Registration form with all the basic information is displayed, verify all the details Pay the registration fee Once the payment is successful, click on the print button and take a print out of the form.

A total of 89.12 per cent candidates cleared the AP EAPCET 2022 exam successfully, the result was announced on July 26. The EAPCET participating institutes include- Sree Venkateswara College of Engineering, Sri Vasavi Institute Of Engineering And Technology, Sri Vidya Niketan Engineering College, Sri Venkatesa Perumal College Of Engineering And Technology, Sir Vishveshwaraiah Institute Of Science And Technology, Tirumala Engineering College and Visvodaya Engineering College.