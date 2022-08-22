  • Home
The Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET) 2022 counselling registration begins today, August 22.

Written By Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Aug 22, 2022 2:24 pm IST
AP EAPCET 2022: Counselling Registration Begins, Steps to Register
AP EAPCET 2022 Counselling

AP EAPCET 2022 Counselling: The Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET) 2022 counselling registration begins today, August 22. Eligible candidates can register for the AP EAPCET round 1 counselling process from the official website -- sche.ap.gov.in. As per schedule, the EAPCET 2022 counselling will be held from August 22 to 30, while the online verification process will be continued till August 31, 2022.

The candidates can exercise web options between August 28 to September 2, 2022. The AP EAPCET round 1 allotment result will be declared on September 6, 2022. Candidates will have to report at the allotted colleges between September 6 and 12. The EAPCET 2022 counselling process includes registration, certificate verification, counselling fees payment, college selection and seat allotment.

AP EAPCET 2022 Counselling: Important Dates

EventsDates
Online registration and fee paymentAugust 22 to August 30, 2022
Online verification of certificatesAugust 23 to August 31, 2022
Exercising the web options entryAugust 28 to September 2, 2022
Change of optionsSeptember 3, 2022
Allotment of seatsSeptember 6, 2022
Self-reporting and reporting at collegeSeptember 6 to September 12
Commencement of classworkSeptember 12, 2022

AP EAPCET 2022 Counselling Fee:

The processing fee for web counselling is Rs 1200 for unreserved (UR) and other backward classes (OBC) candidates. While candidates belonging to Schedule Caste (SC) and Schedule Tribe (ST) will have to pay Rs 600 as a registration fee.

AP EAPCET 2022 Counselling: How To Apply

  1. Visit the official website -- sche.ap.gov.in
  2. Go to the 'Forms' section and click on EAPCET 2022 registration link
  3. Log in with the required details and registration form with all the basic information will be displayed
  4. Verify all the details and upload required documents as instructed
  5. Submit it and pay the registration fee
  6. Once the payment is successful, click on the print button and take a print out of the form.

Direct Link: AP EAPCET 2022 Counselling Registration

Andhra Pradesh Engineering Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test
